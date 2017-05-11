Georgetown Loop for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's one place in Colorado that has created the perfect family outing with cool trains for kids, a relaxing ride for Mom and gorgeous scenery everyone will love. The Georgetown Loop Railroad has been hosting families and creating memories for more than 40 years, and now it's your turn to take a ride! Tom Hill joined us to tell us more.

You can get $5 off Parlor Car tickets for Mother's Day Weekend. There are only a few tickets left, so call now and mention Colorado's Best to get that discount. Call Georgetown Loop Railroad at (888)456-6777, or visit GeorgetownLoopRR.com.