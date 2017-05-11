The 2nd annual Food Truck Carnival is May 12 - 14 at the Northglenn Recreation Center and behind City Hall, located roughly at 120th and I-25. The event has grown substantially since it's first year. Last year they had about 12 trucks per day and this year there will be 25+ each day, a full carnival with midway, 2 stages of live music, a bigger bar, walk around entertainment and more! They are hoping to be the event with the largest gathering of food trucks in Colorado! The best place to park is the Wagon Road RTD lot and the pedestrian walkway will be open for the event and it's only about a 6 - 8 minute walk to the event.
