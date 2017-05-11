Flash flooding closes several roads in Pueblo County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. -- Several roads were closed and homes were threatened in the Beulah Valley southwest of Pueblo on Thursday after heavy rains led to flash flooding, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said.

Roads that were closed included North Creek Road from Central Avenue to the Pueblo/Custer County Line; Siloam Road from Highway 78 to Highway 96; and Red Creek Springs Road west of Siloam Road.

Anyone above Red Mountain Youth Camp were able to get out if by taking North Creek Road to Pueblo County Road 387 through Custer County.

Seven homes were being threatened, and fences and trees have been taken out after a Wednesday rainstorm.

A flood warning remains in effect for the area until 11:45 a.m.

Overcast sky, rain has subsided in Beulah; danger remains as ome roads remain under water. Do not drive on roads with water #beulahflood pic.twitter.com/tHBXHjtesw — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) May 11, 2017

Anybody above Red Mountain Youth Camp can now travel north from North Creek to Hwy 96. #beulahflood pic.twitter.com/RF68L6WcwC — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) May 11, 2017

Overflowing creeks and rivers washed over several roads and bridges.

The sheriff's office urged people in the Beulah area to not drive and to find higher ground if instructed by law enforcement.

There are no mandatory evacuations in place, but Beulah School has been set up if people want to leave their homes.

No injuries have been reported but there has been reports of damage in the Beulah area, including a washed-out culvert in the 5400 block of North Creek Road.

The sheriff's office said there were power outages near Red Mountain Youth Camp.

The flooding is being attributed to a burn scar from wildfires last year.