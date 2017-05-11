Exquisite Horse Lovers Home Outside of Parker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joana joined Chris Mygatt, the President of Coldwell Banker and Debbie, the listing agent, at a beautiful equestrian property. It features mountain views, a giant master bedroom, hand-carved doors, 17th century panels on the entry way ceiling, just under 8,000 square feet, and a large wine cellar. The property is designed for horse lovers. It includes a large 7,000 square foot indoor riding arena, a separate caretakers house, a large feed storage building, 5 pastures, and a heated gazebo. This spectacular property is currently on the market for $3.175 million, and is five minutes outside Parker.

