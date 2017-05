Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyday Fit- Half Hour Power Workout

Wes Welker has tried it, so has tennis star Serena Williams and the Bryan brothers too.

We're talking about the "Half Hour Power" workout. Our fitness guru Joana Canals says it has increased her endurance like nothing else out there. Here she is in today's Everyday Fit!

http://www.halfhourpower.com/