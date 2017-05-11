DU: Student robbed at gunpoint near University and Iliff

DENVER — A University of Denver student was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night, school officials said in a campus safety alert issued Thursday.

Officials said the student was robbed in the area of 2401 South York Street a little after 1 a.m.

The student said both suspects had handguns — and one had a “laser light attachment,” according to the statement issued by the university.

“Campus Safety received a report from the Denver Police Department that on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 between 1:10 a.m. and 1:15 a.m., a DU student was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects,” university officials stated.

The suspects were last seen driving west on Wesley Avenue. Police said a description of the suspects’ vehicle was not available.

The Denver Police Department is investigating the incident.