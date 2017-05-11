Drought easing across Front Range

DENVER — The latest drought monitor released Thursday shows improvement thanks to recent rainfall.
A series of storm systems over the past four days delivered consistent rainfall to the Front Range. And drought levels over the past three months across Colorado have dropped 30 percent to 40 percent.
From Monday to Thursday, there were nice rainfall totals to help with the drought.
- Aurora: 1.05 inches
- Boulder: 1.33 inches
- Castle Rock: 0.77 inches
- Cherry Creek Dam: 1.21 inches
- Denver International Airport: 0.69 inches
- Evergreen: 1.05 inches
- Littleton: 0.72 inches
- Longmont: 0.64 inches
- Strasburg: 0.92 inches
- Westminster: 1.14 inches