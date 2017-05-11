× Denver Trump campaign co-chair considers run for governor

DENVER– Steve Barlock, co-chair of President Donald Trump’s campaign in Denver, is considering a run for governor.

Barlock, who made a name for himself by being an early unabashed Trump supporter in Colorado says he if announces his run, he will do so on July 4.

“I love being a native of Colorado so much,” Barlock told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George.

“We need to protect Colorado and be all in for Colorado,” he said.

Barlock, who often wore patriotic shirts and Trump themed hats to rallies, found himself on numerous occasions standing up against Colorado establishment Republicans when anti-Trump fever was at its strongest.

“I am interested because I want to stop a Bush and stop a Romney,” Barlock said, in referencing the expected campaigns of Walker Stapleton and Doug Robinson.

Stapleton is a cousin to the Bush family while Doug Robinson is Mitt Romney’s nephew. Robinson has already announced his campaign.

“We ran the Trump campaign in Colorado on bumble gum and twine,’ Barlock said when asked if money would be an issue.

George Brauchler, Victor Mitchell and Doug Robinson are already in the 2018 race.