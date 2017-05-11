Denver Public Schools responds to suicide ‘challenge’ circulating online

DENVER — There’s a new “challenge” circulating online around the world that some are calling a suicide game.

It’s called the “blue whale challenge” and it reportedly involves completing a set of tasks over 50 days — culminating with the participant taking their own life.

The tasks may range from watching a horror movie to self-harming.

The challenge is linked to the suicides of at least 16 teenage girls, according to the BBC.

Officials with Denver Public Schools told FOX31 Denver they are aware of the challenge but do not have any reported cases in the district.

Officials said the district wrote a letter to parents at one school about the existence of the challenge, after the school requested it. Officials said any school in the district can use the letter to inform parents, if they choose.

A 21-year-old Russian man named Philipp Budeikin is thought to be one of the organizers of the “game” and is being held at a prison in St. Petersburg, the BBC reported.

Budeikin reportedly told Russian press his victims were “biological waste.”

Officials with Denver Public Schools said they take all information about suicide very seriously.

They are treating this situation similarly as they treated the Netlfix series ’13 Reasons Why.’