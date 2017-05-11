Couple braves freezing weather for wedding on Mount Everest

NEPAL — A California couple and their photographer traveled to Mount Everest to capture one of the most epic weddings ever.

In March, Ashley Schmieder and Jason Sissom eloped to Nepal, along with adventure photographer Charleton Churchill.

The couple traveled to Everest’s base camp at an elevation of 17,600 feet, where they traded their climbing gear for a gown and tux.

They kept their boots on, though.

The couple then traded vows and rings on the side of the colossal mountain.

Despite the near-zero degree temperatures and blistering winds, the stunning backdrop resulted in some truly amazing moments.