Colorado man, recently homeless, looks for way to stay near wife in nursing home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON, Colo. -- A note found on a bulletin board in the Morrison post office has caught the attention of FOX31 viewers.

A man, recently homeless, says he wants nothing more than to be near his beloved wife who is living in the Bear Creek Nursing Home in Morrison. After losing his job and becoming homeless, Steve Morrow’s future is very much uncertain.

After 34 years of marriage, the love between Steve and his wife is as strong as ever.

“I love you so much,” Steve told his wife Janet outside the nursing home Thursday afternoon. I love you so much, too,” Janet replied.

The proof of Steve’s love can be found in that handwritten note left at the post office. In the note, Steve asks for a place to park his van near Bear Creek Nursing Home.

“So that I can see my wife every day,” Steve said in the note.

Steve, a 64-year-old Air Force veteran, worked for decades at a Denver-area box manufacturing plant until a year-and-a-half ago.

“They called everyone into the break room and said this is it, we’re closing the doors,” Steve explained.

A month earlier, Janet—who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, was forced into a nursing home.

Steve has found it hard to bounce back after more than a year of being unemployed and suffering from back and joint injuries. He is currently living in a Denver motel room and says he can only afford a few more days.

“I’m on the streets then,” Steve said. “I have no place else to go.”

One of his few belongings--a van--is now Steve’s only hope.

His mission is to find a spot to rent for his van near Bear Creek Nursing Home. He’s prepared to live in his van to be near his wife. After 34 years of marriage and facing tremendous adversity, Steve’s devotion doesn’t stop.

Steve did not contact FOX31 for this story. A viewer sent FOX31 a picture of the note he left at the post office.

If you can help, email michael.konopasek@kdvr.com.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve