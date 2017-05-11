Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lee Clayton Roper from a Well Seasoned Kitchen shows us how to make Chipotle Lime Shrimp Tacos with Tomato Mango Salsa.

CHIPOTLE LIME SHRIMP TACOS WITH TOMATO MANGO SALSA

I found a mango salsa recipe in mom’s files after she passed away. Recognizing the handwriting on the recipe card as my cousin Beth Kidwell’s, I knew it would be great. Beth is a real foodie, with a family full of gourmet cooks. In her salsa, Beth balances the sweetness of the of mango and tomato with lime juice, then adds in red onion, chile peppers, cilantro and spices. Looking for something to pair with this scrumptious and refreshing salsa, I created a grilled shrimp taco, marinating the shrimp in a chipotle-lime vinaigrette. I tested it on a few friends and it received rave reviews. You know people love it when they immediately ask for the recipe! This recipe can easily be doubled.

SERVES: 4

CHIPOTLE LIME SHRIMP

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 teaspoons puréed chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic or shallot

3/4 teaspoon sugar

1 1/2 pounds large (21 to 30 per pound) shrimp, peeled and deveined

TOMATO MANGO SALSA

2 small champagne mangoes or 1 regular mango, peeled, seeded and finely chopped

2 medium ripe tomatoes, seeded and chopped

3 tablespoons chopped red onion

1 (2- to 3-inch) serrano or jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped

1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

Dash ground nutmeg

Dash ground cinnamon

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/4 lime

8 (5-inch) flour tortillas, warmed

Soak 15 (12-inch) long wooden skewers in water for at least 30 minutes.

To make the marinade for the shrimp: In the bowl of an electric blender, process the olive oil, lime juice, cilantro, chipotle peppers, cumin, garlic and sugar until well blended. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. Set aside.

Thread about 6 shrimp on each skewer, piercing through the head and the tail of each shrimp so they form a “u” on the skewer. Place them in a large baking dish or rimmed baking sheet (you may need to turn them on their side to fit). Drizzle with the marinade; turn skewers, making sure each shrimp is coated. Set aside for 1 hour.

To make the salsa: In a medium mixing bowl, combine mangos, tomatoes, red onion, pepper, cilantro, nutmeg and cinnamon. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Squeeze the juice from the lime over the top; stir until well blended.

Preheat grill to high.

Oil grill rack and grill shrimp skewers, uncovered, for 3 minutes (see Tip). When the shrimp no longer stick to the grill surface, flip over. Grill for an additional 2 to 4 minutes or until cooked through (watch carefully so they don’t burn). Serve with warmed tortillas and the salsa.

MAKE AHEAD Marinade and salsa can be made up to 24 hours in advance, covered and refrigerated.