Boulder officials warn of lengthy delays amid CU graduation ceremonies

BOULDER, Colo. — Officials in Boulder are warning drivers to expect lots of traffic delays Friday as the University of Colorado Boulder holds its commencement ceremonies for hundreds of graduates.

In Boulder, the commencement will be held at Folsom Field but many department ceremonies are taking place at other venues.

Coors Event Center, Macky Auditorium, Old Main Chapel, and the Sewall lawn will all be used as locations for graduation events.

The university says parking lots will be crowded and roadways will be heavily impacted. They suggest walking, biking, or riding the bus instead.