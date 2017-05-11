× Aurora Water warns of new scam

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Water is warning residents about a new scam involving fake checks.

According to the public relations manager, several people have reported getting checks in the mail with the name of an Aurora water treatment plant listed on the check.

They reported receiving the checks through the United States Postal Service.

Aurora Water says the checks are not real, so don’t try to deposit them.

They suspect the scammers are likely trying to get access to your back account information.

Aurora Water has notified the Aurora Police Department about the issue.