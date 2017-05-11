Alcohol suspected in fatal Douglas County rollover crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — alcohol use is suspected to be a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old man and injured another 19-year-old, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

A sheriff’s deputy came upon the single-vehicle crash on Perry Park Road just north of Dakan Road south of Castle Rock about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

A man, later identified as 19-year-old Mitch Anderson of Larkspur, was pronounced dead at the scene about 3 a.m. The sheriff’s office said it’s believed Anderson was ejected from the vehicle.

About three hours later, deputies found a 19-year-old who was a passenger in the vehicle. He was injured and wandered from the accident scene.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. His condition is not known.

After an investigation, 19-year-old Benjamin Beplay of Larkpur and 18-year-old Dawson Dwernychuk of Larkspur were charged for minor in possession.

Officials said the two were with Anderson earlier on Monday.

“Seeing a tragic event like this, that could have been avoided and prevented, is heart breaking,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.