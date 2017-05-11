Nearly 100 passengers helped out of A Line trains after power outage

DENVER — Police and fire officials helped nearly 100 passengers get off trains stalled on the University of Colorado A Line, officials at the scene told FOX31 Denver.

The trains stopped running because of a power outage, RTD said.

95 people evacuated from A line due to electrical malfunction no injuries unknown repair time. Check #rtd. #kdvr pic.twitter.com/fQOGhtHTqa — Paul makarushka (@Heyguyfox31) May 11, 2017

RTD issued the following statement Thursday morning:

“Due to a power outage, the A Line is experiencing severe delays at this time. Shuttle buses will provide service for east and west bound trips between Central Park and Denver Airport stations. Train service is in place between Denver Union and Central Park stations. Please allow for extra travel time. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power. Updates to follow.”

The A Line runs from Union Station to the Denver International Airport and has a total of eight stations.