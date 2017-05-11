× 2 juveniles arrested in Morgan County double homicide

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested and are facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of two people, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The boys were arrested Wednesday night in the 200 block of South West Street in connection to the deaths of Santos Macias, 41, and Destiny McMinn, 19, whose bodies were found four days apart in April.

The boys have not been identified because of their ages. They are being held in a juvenile detention facility without bond.

They face an advisement hearing in Morgan County District Court on Friday.

Macias and McMinn, who were believed to have been dating, were reported missing weeks before their bodies were found.

Macias was found dead in the garage of a vacant property near U.S. 34 and Saunders Road on April 17.

McMinn disappeared March 22 and her body was found inside an animal shed in the 9000 block of Morgan County Road Q on April 21.

The property is about 12 miles from where Macias was found.

Investigators earlier said McMinn and Macias were killed at an unknown site and their bodies were moved to the locations.

Law enforcement from the sheriff’s office, the Fort Morgan and Brush police departments, the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, and the 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office interviewed numerous people based on tips and leads that were received.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing. The coroner’s office has not released the cause of deaths for Macias and McMinn.