Woman claims she was forced to urinate in cup on United flight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A United Airlines passenger said flight attendants would not allow her to use a restroom and told her to urinate in a cup instead.

Nicole Harper is a nurse and mother of two who has had an overactive bladder her entire life. She said she told flight attendants about her condition.

But when she tried to use the restroom on the flight when the fasten seat belt sign was on, they refused to let her. Instead, she said they gave her a cup.

"So I said I'm going to need to use the restroom or I'm going to need a cup," Harper said. "Well, they handed me the cup, which was about this big so I said I'm going to need a second cup.

"It's a completely humiliating situation. There's people all around. Strangers. They just didn't understand that I really did not have any control over this situation.

"They need to focus a little bit more on their paying customers and have more customer service."

The incident happened on a flight from Houston to Kansas City, Mo.

United said it has been in contact with Harper and is investigating.