Watch: Young deer walks right up to hunters, licks shotgun

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – An overly-brave young buck walked right up to some hunters in Indiana and licked the barrel of a shotgun.

Corey Cook captured video of the surprisingly close encounter and posted it on YouTube.

“White tail buck is abnormally friendly and loves getting scratched while we were trying to hunt in central Indiana,” Cook wrote.

Cook and two other men were hunting for turkey when the “friendly yearling buck,” approached them, one of the men said on YouTube.

Leon Champine told FOX29 they first bumped into two young deer at dawn.

He posted a video showing him petting and scratching the deer. The little guy even nuzzles right up against him for the perfect “selfie” shot at about one minute in.

Champine told FOX29 the deer hung out for about ten minutes the first time and then they ran into them again a few hours later, miles deeper into the woods.

Champine said he and his two friends have more than 50 years of combined hunting experience and said nothing like this has ever happened to them before.