Wallet thief steals irreplaceable photo of victim’s dead daughter

DENVER — A thief getting away with a victim’s wallet is bad enough, but in the latest case Denver Police Department is investigating, the sentimental value inside of the wallet is worth far more than the money.

#Denver, can you help us identify this theft suspect? Please call @CrimeStoppersCO with any info about his identity or whereabouts. Thanks pic.twitter.com/QqXoRh6bfW — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 10, 2017

According to a tweet by Denver Police, the suspect picked the wallet out of the purse of a manager of the Family Dollar at 2085 S. Federal Blvd.

It happened on May 3 at about 1:25 p.m.

Police say that in addition to the financial information inside the wallet was a photo of the victim’s deceased daughter.

Police say the photo cannot be replaced and are appealing to the public for help finding the thief.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers.