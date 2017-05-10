Three new extension lines at Ergun Tercan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joana took a trip to Ergun Tergan European Salon to visit with the owner Ergun and see Kathie J get her hair done. Kathie J wanted to get hair color without damage, so Ergun added extensions instead of dying it. It's easy to maintain and lasts up to six months. Watch the segment to see two other options when it comes to extension lines. They come at all different price points.

Right now, Ergun is offering our viewers a great deal: if you prepay $199 you'll get $500 in extensions, or prepay $99 and get $250 in extensions. And for today only, Ergun is offering a free consultation for the first 10 callers. Call right now at (303)433-5544. Or visit them online at ETDenver.com.