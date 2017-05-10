Suspect killed, officer, K-9 injured in Westminster standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A suspect with several warrants for his arrest was killed, and a police officer and K-9 were injured in a standoff on Tuesday night, the Westminster Police Department said.

The suspect who police said was associated with a stolen vehicle was found about 5:20 p.m. and ran into a home in the 1300 block of 135th Drive.

People who were inside the home got out, leaving the suspect alone. The man, who was armed with a gun, was told by officers he was under arrest, but he refused several times to surrender.

A SWAT team tried several times to get the man to surrender, but he continued to refuse, police said.

When the SWAT team went inside, there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was killed and an officer was taken to a hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.

A K-9 was also injured from glass and debris, and was taken to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

"To have one of our officers injured in this scenario is tough for all of us," Westminster police chief Tim Carlson said. "It emphasizes the job that they do.

"We gave every opportunity for this gentleman to give himself up. Every opportunity to end this peacefully and he refused to that."

The suspect and the officer who was injured were not identified.

Police closed 135th Drive between Kalamath and Navajo streets while the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team investigates the incident.