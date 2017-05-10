Surviving MAYhem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christina Cook from Colorado Parent gives us some advice on how to finish the school year strong.

*Say NO - don't go into the summer starting tired! Set limits and give yourself permission to not be available for every request

*Simple Assignments - rest in between the craziness. Make time for reading or other quiet time activities

*Get Out More - schedule a night out far away from the toil: with a friend, a spouse or the kids and give you a chance to breathe.

Or grab a bottle of wine and make it a girls night out!

*Lean On Each Other - have someone to help out! Grandparents, a spouse, partner, babysitters etc. will help keep you sane.

* Get Organized – Make 3 bags for spring-cleaning: toss it, keep it, donate it

Dealing with school supplies that have piled up, old backpacks and books- give yourself 3 options: toss it, keep it, or donate it

*Take Shortcuts - order take out, make cereal for diner, delegate tasks to your kids to help out too