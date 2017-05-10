Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year where all the schools here in Colorado are getting in their last events and performances. You're not going to want to miss the first ever musical production at the Parker Performing Arts School. They are featuring Shrek the Musical Jr.. They had their opening weekend last week, and this weekend they have quite a few more performances. The musical is based on the Oscar winning Dreamworks animation film and Broadway musical. This is year one for this school and they would love your support. They still have tickets available for May 11-May 13. Go to ParkerPerformingArts.org for tickets and for more information about the school.