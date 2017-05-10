× Repairs planned for Rocky Mountain National Park trails damaged by 2013 flood

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The flooding that ravaged parts of Colorado in September 2013 warranted repairs to four trails at Rocky Mountain National Park.

An Environmental Assessment completed by staff evaluated the impact that extensive repairs to damaged trails may have on the park.

Four trails were damaged by the flooding, including Alluvial Fan, Ypsilon Lake and Lawn Lake, Twin Sisters and Aspen Brook. Lawn Lake and Ypsilon Lake trail and Alluvial Fan got the green light for repairs in June of 2016.

The decision to reestablish the Aspen Brook and Twin Sisters trails was delayed until 2017.

The Aspen Brook Trail will be repaired and rerouted and over 3,000 feet will require re-vegetation. Hikers and equestrians will be barred from the trail during the reconstruction.

The public can participate in a meeting reviewing alternatives to the planned repairs on Nov. 18 at the Estes Valley Library in Estes Park.