× Police plan to search landfill for evidence in Ashley Mead homicide

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department announced Wednesday that it is planning to search an out-of-state landfill for evidence related to the death of Ashley Mead.

The 25-year-old mother from Boulder was reported missing on Feb. 12, along with her 1-year-old daughter. The little girl was found with her father, Adam Densmore, near Tulsa, Okla., three days later.

Detectives believe Dunsmore killed Mead in Boulder and dismembered her body in Louisiana.

A human torso found in a dumpster in Okmulgee, Okla., on Feb. 15, was later confirmed as belonging to Mead. The rest of her remains have not been found. Investigators said remains may have been left in various places across several states.

Police said they were not releasing any other details about the location of the landfill they plan to search, when they plan to conduct the search or what prompted the decision to plan the search.

Densmore is charged with first-degree murder and tampering.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-1974.Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).