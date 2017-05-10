× Diamond the pit bull service dog returned to Aurora family

AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora has allowed a service pit bull to return home with some stipulations, according to the owner’s attorney.

Aurora Animal Services impounded 7-year-old Diamond after she escaped from the family’s home on April 7.

The family’s lawyer said Diamond escaped after someone broke into the family’s home and the gate was left open.

Diamond’s owner, Mitchell Herman, has autism and suffers from several mental illnesses. He has trained Diamond to help him with daily tasks.

According to the family’s lawyer, Herman can apply to get Diamond licensed as a restricted breed service dog after proving she has been vaccinated and spayed.

As part of her release, Diamond is required to wear a muzzle in public and she must be handled by an adult.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for legal fees.