Phone accessory company OtterBox set to release high-end coolers

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The makers of the popular phone protectors OtterBox believe they have discovered a way to protect your produce and save your sandwiches from being squashed.

According to CNET, the Fort Collins-based company is taking on a competing company, Yeti, with its new line of durable, high-end coolers.

Yeti is widely known for its deluxe coolers and bills their product as “the best premium coolers and accessories that are the ultimate in design, performance, and durability.”

Otter-box’s “Venture Cooler” will be in stores sometime in June but it doesn’t come cheap.

The 25-quart version starts at $249.99. Otterbox says the coolers are “certified bear-resistant” and can hold ice for up to 14 days.