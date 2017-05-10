Paula’s Picks: Ocean Prime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mother's Day is coming up fast. If you haven't decided how you're going to treat Mom yet, we have a wonderful suggestion: take her to Ocean Prime. Executive Chef Roman Rodriguez joined us in studio to show off some of the beautiful dishes they have for Mother's Day.

Ocean Prime is an upscale seafood and steak restaurant that offers fresh, sustainable seafood and high-quality meats, as well as fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.

Ocean Prime is offering a special Mother's Day Brunch on Sunday, May 14 from 10:30AM-3:00PM. Ocean Prime is partnering with award-winning local chocolatier Robin Chocolates to offer all Moms a special parting gift of gourmet chocolates. Reservations are required for Mother's Day.

Ocean Prime is located on the Northeast corner of Larimer Square at 1465 Larimer Street. For reservations, call (303)825-3663. And check them out online at Ocean-Prime.com.