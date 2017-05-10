Passengers get into fistfight aboard Southwest flight

BURBANK, Calif. — Two passengers got into a fight on a Southwest flight shortly after the plane landed in Southern California.

Southwest Flight 2530 had traveled from Dallas and was on a short layover at Hollywood Burbank Airport before continuing on to Oakland, Calif.

But as the plane taxied to the gate, two men began fighting, the Burbank Police Department said.

The altercation worsened as fellow passengers were attempting to get off the plane at the gate, according to Southwest Airlines.

Cellphone video of the incident surfaced on social media. In the video, the men appear to be jostling for position near a row of seats, when one man forces the other over the backs of the seats in front of them.

Leaning over his opponent, the man can be seen unleashing a series of punches before fellow passengers rush in to stop the fight. A female passenger is heard imploring them to stop, asking, “What is wrong with you?”

One man suffered minor injuries in the fight, but continued to his destination, Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

The other, who was described as a 37-year-old man from Lancaster, Calif., was detained at the gate, arrested for misdemeanor battery and booked into the Burbank City Jail, according to police.

Southwest Airlines expressed gratitude to employees for reacting quickly and keeping the incident from getting worse.

“Our employees are our everyday heroes and are trained to de-escalate conflict while delivering heartfelt hospitality on nearly 4,000 flights to nearly the half-million customers who fly Southwest every day,” the airline said in a statement.