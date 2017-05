Canadian scientists have named a newly-discovered dinosaur fossil after Zuul, the horned, demon dog from the movie “Ghostbusters.”

Zuul crurivastator is a 75-million-year-old species of armored dinosaur, or ankylosaur.

The fossil was discovered by scientists from the Royal Ontario Museum during an unrelated dinosaur dig in Montana.

They estimate Zuul was around 20 feet long and weighed about 5,500 pounds