Missing: Parker man left home last week without phone, credit cards or ID

PARKER, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who hasn’t been heard from in more than a week.

Matthew Barker, 35, was last seen leaving his home in Parker on May 2, according to a statement released by the Parker Police Department.

Police released photos showing him with and without a beard.

Barker was driving a 2004 blue Honda Civic with the Colorado license plate MMQ-841.

He left without his phone, credit cards or his driver’s license, police said.

“In addition, he has not been to work since his disappearance more than a week ago,” police stated.

Investigators said his friends and family have tried to contact him on social media without any success.

Barker is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing about 160 pounds.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Parker Police Detective Bev Wilson at 303.805.6561 or bwilson@parkeronline.org.