× Marijuana Health and Safety Hotline now available in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. — Health officials in Colorado have launched a new call center for people who have health questions related to marijuana use.

Pharmacists, nurses and toxicology experts from Denver Health’s Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center will be available to answer questions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“These medical experts can answer questions about occupational safety hazards for marijuana industry workers as well as questions about pesticides, toxins, additives, ingredients and contaminants in marijuana and cannabidiol (CBD) products,” officials said in a statement released to the media.

The number is 877.741.3777.

The line is not meant for anyone experiencing life-threatening emergencies, officials said. If you need immediate medical assistance, call 911.

“Additionally, this line is not meant for use as a directory of dispensaries and will not be useful for anyone seeking specifics of dispensaries, such as locations, hours and pricing,” officials stated.

The hotline is a three-month pilot program funded by the City and County of Denver that may be extended, officials stated.

Click here for more information on the laws about marijuana use in Denver.

To learn more about the health effects and youth prevention effort, click here.