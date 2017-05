Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Every year thousands of runners take over Colfax for the annual Colfax marathon.

This year's Colfax Marathon takes place on May 20 and May 21.

And if you've ever run this race, then you've probably noticed some works of art along the course. They're mannequins that have been creating a lot of buzz at the race.

