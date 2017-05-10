Local insurance company may close after 4/20 event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There is trouble surrounding Denver's 4/20 celebration.

Locally owned company SBI Insurance says 4/20 organizer Santino Walter still owes them more than $10,000 for event coverage.

SBI Co-owner Nadyne Huber said if her company doesn’t receive the amount due, SBI faces the possibility of defaulting on a contract with it’s insurer, which could close the business for good.

The deadline for SBI to satisfy the contract is Friday May 12.

“I feel sick to my stomach and I want to just sit down and cry but I know that won't solve the problem,” Huber said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers tried to reach Walter for comment.

Huber saID she still hopes her client will come forward before the deadline, but will likely have to take out a high interest loan to cover her losses.