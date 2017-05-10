Lawsuits to be filed in wake of Firestone home explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Several weeks have passed since the deadly home explosion in Firestone, but the fallout from what happened is just now heating up.

Several lawyers have descended on Colorado, now planning to take Anadarko Petroleum, Noble Energy, home builders, and developers to task.

"I think we'll file a suit before we leave Colorado on Thursday," said Richard Capshaw, an attorney with Dallas based Capshaw and Associates. "This is not an ambulance chasing situation. These folks have been genuinely hurt."

Capshaw is one of only a few lawyers to successfully try and win a case like the one in Firestone. The Dallas lawyer secured a $3 million award in 2014 for a family who started experiencing serious health problems because of drilling operations near their home.

No one in Firestone has gotten sick, but Capshaw says there are similarities. He and Jason Webster of Houston, Texas-based Webster Law Firm are assisting Denver-based Boesen Law Firm with potential lawsuits in Firestone.

"The main damage folks in Firestone are going to have is the effect on their property values. Folks are not going to want to live next to an oil well or in an area where their house could explode," Jason Webster said.

It's a fear reflected by many residents; residents who are worried what happened down the street from their homes could happen again.

"The majority of these folks are scared and I don't blame them. They want information. They want to know if there are pipes under their house. They want to know if this could happen again. They want to know if its a systematic problem," said Webster.

Boesen Law Firm is not pursuing a class action lawsuit. However, Capshaw says "more than 10" people do plan to file individual suits.

Attorneys are hosting another information meeting for Firestone residents Thursday, May 11 at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Firestone at 6 p.m.