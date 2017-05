Please enable Javascript to watch this video

King Arthur-More with Charlie Hunnam

Let us ride now bravely to a darker time ... a time of sorcery and of brave knights...It's King Arthur, Legend of the Sword. The movie, starring Charlie Hunnam opens on Friday.

The director is Guy Ritchie and it's gonna knock you right out of your chainmail! A wildly different take on the Legend.

Charlie is fantastic in the lead role... but in our Colorado exclusive, Parente had to know ...would we want him as king?