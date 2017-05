COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Kearney Middle School remained closed Wednesday after Monday’s hailstorm, while all other Adams 14 district reopened.

The decision to close all the schools in the district on Tuesday came after several of the schools were damaged by hail.

There were no obvious signs of damage on the outside of Kearney Middle School, but hail still surrounded the building on Wednesday.

The school has not said what is damaged or when the school will reopen.