Journalist arrested after asking questions to HHS secretary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia reporter was arrested at the State Capitol on Tuesday after he called out questions to Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Dan Heyman, a reporter for Public News Service, was led away by state police.

Heyman said he was trying to get Price to comment about the congressional effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Heyman said he asked a question about preexisting conditions several times as he and Price walked through a hallway in the Capitol, but Price never responded.

Then, according to Heyman, a member of Price’s Secret Service detail signaled to state police to remove him.

Heyman was arrested and charged with willful disruption of governmental processes, a misdemeanor.

He was released on a $5,000 bond after being held for nearly eight hours.

If found guilty, he could be forced to pay a fine of at least $100 and faces up to six months in jail.