How to make an overnight breakfast casserole for Mom

Lori Dostaler, the creator of Castle Crock on Facebook shows us how to make an overnight breakfast casserole.
CROCKPOT BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
PREP TIME 20 mins
COOK TIME 8 hours
TOTAL TIME 8 hours 20 mins
Serves: 8-10
INGREDIENTS
- 1 dozen eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 1 package (32 oz.) frozen hash brown potatoes
- 1 lb of sausage, browned and drained or 1lb of bacon, cooked and crumbled (or use both)
- 2 cups cheddar cheese or colby jack - shredded
- ¼ teaspoon dry mustard (optional)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ cup green onions - diced (optional)
- 1 green pepper - diced (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Spray your crockpot with no stick cooking spray or use a slow cooker liner and spray it.
- Layer frozen potatoes, bacon or sausage, onions (if using), green pepper (if using) and 1 cup shredded cheese in the crock pot in two or three layers.
- Sprinkle the remaining 1 cup shredded cheese over the top evenly.
- Beat the eggs, milk, dry mustard, salt and pepper together.
- Pour the egg mixture over the cheese evenly in the crockpot.
- Cook on low for 7 to 8 hours or until eggs are set and thoroughly cooked, start this at midnight and wake up to a delicious breakfast!
- Serve and enjoy!
NOTES
I used a crockpot liner sprayed with non-stick cooking spray for easy clean-up. The casserole may burn along the edges a little bit so watch your time the last hour.