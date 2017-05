Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Balistreri Winery-Everyday Eats

Who doesn`t want to go to a winery? Free wine samples...good food. But, we`re in Denver...so you probably have to drive far to find one....or do you?

There's actually a winery in north Denver in a place you would never expect.

In today's Everyday Eats...we're take you inside "Balistreri Winery."

https://www.balistrerivineyards.com/