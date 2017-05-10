× Denver startup Craftsy bought by Comcast NBCUniversal

DENVER — In a move to provide more “edutainment,” as Craftsy CEO labels their work, the home-grown hobby tutorial company has agreed to be aquired by Comcast NBCUniversal in order to expose their product to a significantly larger audience.

Both companies announced the deal Wednesday though terms were not disclosed.

Craftsy is known for online programming that teaches viewers the ins and outs of cooking, photography and knitting, among others.

The online classes are taught by professionals in their field and reach more than twelve million subscribers.

The videos will continue to be offered online though a chairwoman with NBCUniversal emphasized room for growth.

“There’s also great on-air potential in Craftsy’s future. We have the ability to develop its growing roster of experts, by featuring them in long and short-form entertainment content that can live in linear as well as digital spaces,” she said.

A letter released to employees by Craftsy co-founder John Levisay said that the company has been approached by several buyers in the past and the current deal has been in the works since 2016.

Craftsy employs 190 employees, sells an online class roughly every 18 seconds and will remain in their Denver office.