Denver has paid nearly $30,000 to remove “Trump” graffiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Denver Police say they are dealing with some unusual fallout from the November election.

“Since Trump and Hillary and the election and stuff, it’s just exploded,” Denver Police Graffiti Unit Detective George Gray told FOX31.

“It” is political graffiti.

“There’s always an uptick during the election years a little bit, but this obviously was a lot more than we had seen in the past elections,” he said.

Since April 26, 2016, DPD has 200 documented cases of graffiti referencing Donald Trump. Some of the markings are anti-Trump and some are in support of the President.

Trump-related graffiti has cost Denver $28,225 to clean up. It costs the city $140 to remove a single piece of graffiti up to 50 square feet.

“I think people want to express themselves about Trump, pro or negative,” Gray said.

According to statics available from DPD, Trump’s name appears on Denver’s streets 33 percent more than Hillary Clinton references. She only appeared in the database six times beginning on August 8, 2016.

No matter whose name shows up in the tags, all of the political graffiti is adding to Denver’s overall problem.

“To the city it’s bad because we have an increase in having to send our guys out there to clean it off,” Gray said.

Denver sees an average of 1,600,000 square feet of graffiti each year, which is the equivalent of roughly $1.5 million in damages.

While the Trump-charged markings are really only a drop in the bucket for Denver, Gray says it is a noticeable increase.

“We see a lot of people out there probably doing it that probably wouldn’t have done it before. It’s just they think it’s a way of non-violent protesting,” he said, “but it’s still a crime and not good for our city.”