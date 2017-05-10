DEA breaks records with national drug takeback

DENVER — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, with help from law enforcement agencies and community partners, collected more unused prescription drugs than any previous National Drug Take Back Day events.

On April 29, more than 900,000 pounds of drugs were brought in to 5,500 sites across the nation.

Since September 2010, drug takeback events have collected more than 8 million pounds of prescription drugs.

According to the DEA, participants in Colorado brought in 16,068 pounds. Utah topped the list with participants dropping off 17,374 pounds of prescription drugs.

The National Drug Take Back Day initiative addresses the abuse of prescription drugs in the U.S.

According to a 2015 national survey on drug use, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs.

Most of those drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from medicine cabinets in home bathrooms.

People are encouraged to take their unused or expired drugs to a takeback event instead of throwing them out.

The DEA’s next National Prescription Take Back Day is Oct. 28.