× CSU safety alert issued for suspected stalker accused of making threats

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Students and faculty at Colorado State University have been asked by campus police to be on the lookout for a man who has stalked and threatened several people.

Tyreice “TJ” Lane has been charged with three counts of third-degree trespass, one count of harassment and one count of felony stalking because of threatening behavior against several people on campus.

A safety alert was issued Tuesday night.

The CSU Police Department said although Lane has been ordered to stay off campus and all university-owned property, he has been seen in the area several times.

Lane is described as being 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Lane on campus should call or text 911, or call police at 970-491-6425.