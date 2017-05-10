× Credit card skimmer found at Aurora gas station

Aurora police say skimmer device was found at the ATM inside the Cornerstar at 15303 East Quincy on May 6, 2017.

It appears it was placed there sometime between 9:00 AM on May 5th and 3:44 PM on May 6th.

A second skimmer device was located at pump #1 at the 7-Eleven located at 3200 North Chambers Road.

A skimmer is a hard to see device that reads your credit card information.

. These devices are smaller than a deck of cards and are often fastened in close proximity to, or over the top of the ATM’s factory-installed card reader.

If you used the ATM or gas pump and found suspicious activity on your credit cards up until that date you can complete an online police report here.



Or, call Fraud Intake Officer Larson at 303-739-6176.

You should also monitor your credit card activity closely, and notify your financial institutions immediately if you find suspicious activity.