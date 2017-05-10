Colorado State University research could add years to human life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- If it were up to you, how old would you like to live?

If Colorado State University professors Karyn Hamilton and Benjamin Miller have any say, well then, prepare to see your great grandkid's college graduation, right?

Well, not exactly.

Actually, CSU is working with bio-technology companies to investigate ways to help protect human cells against stresses associated with aging. In other words, trying to find ways to make people live a longer time in a healthier state. To increase the number of years people live free from the burden of disease. Feeling good, until you go.

The research is 100 percent funded by the National Institute on Aging, a federal government agency. "I would say probably within the next five to ten years we will see some of these trickle down effects as far as improving health in humans," said Professor Benjamin Miller, CSU Department of Health and Exercise Science.

Until then, we will just have to remain, young at heart.