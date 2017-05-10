Lawmakers fund hospitals and roads but de-fund Energy Office before adjourning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The 2017 General Assembly session is over.

Lawmakers adjourned Sine Die Wednesday night following a dramatic day of last minute bills.

The most consequential action was perhaps the funding of hospitals and roads.

SB 267 provides $1.8 billion for transportation and eliminates the half a billion dollar cuts to hospitals that once threatened some closures.

Lawmakers did not raise sales taxes as previously proposed but rather came up with the revenue by reclassifying the hospital provider fee, mortgaging state buildings, raising marijuana taxes and increasing Medicaid copayments.

FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George asked Sandra Solin with Fix Colorado Roads if the money is enough to improve I-25.

"It's not enough but it's a start," Solin said.

Perhaps the most dramatic bill involved defunding the Colorado Energy Office.

Lawmakers could not come to an agreement regarding what the office should prioritize and as a result it will be eliminated July 1. About 20 jobs are expected to be impacted.

"It really stinks," Senator Ray Scott, the Republican who orchestrated the restructuring of the office, said.

"We built a bill that funded them for four years. We built a bill that takes care of lots of issues that they have," Scott said.

When asked if this was about Trump politics, Scott said there is "always partisan politics."

Democrats were furious at the impasse.

"I can't believe this got blown up on a partisan basis. This is part of our clean brand in the state our clean energy brand," Senator Matt Jones, a Democrat from Boulder County said.

Other issues discussed on the final day included restricting how many people could smoke marijuana on front porches in the state, but that bill was defeated.