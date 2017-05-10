Asbestos concerns keep storm-damaged Denver elementary school closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Repair crews were back at Beach Court Elementary School on Wednesday after it was damaged by golf ball-size hail during Monday's storm.

The school was closed again Wednesday while work is underway, but there is concern about the potential for exposure to asbestos for students and staff.

Crews from Denver Public Schools spent Tuesday making repairs and carefully checking the window frams where the glass was dislodged.

In older buildings, glazing that holds windows in place can contain asbestos.

“I heard from the facilities manager there is a lot of glass to clean up, so it was going to be a big mess to clean up," parent Kristin Barnes said.

"It looks even worse cause I didn’t know how many windows were broken, but then I heard my mom say there were over 100 windows broken," student Nick Barnes said.

Crews removing the glazing will continue the work on Wednesday. They will make sure all areas are cleared of asbestos before students return to school.

All of the windows will be replaced this summer.