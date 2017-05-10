Arvada teacher ‘passed away’ after report of possible relationship with student

ARVADA, Colo. — A teacher in Arvada died within one day after a school staff member reported she might be having a relationship with a student in the Jeffco Public Schools district.

The teacher, Gretchen Krohnfeldt, worked at Drake Middle School, according to a statement released by the Arvada Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

“The allegations were that the relationship began when the student attended Drake Middle School. The student is now in high school in Arvada,” investigators stated.

District officials said a staff member reported the possible relationship on Monday, May 8, and said Krohnfeldt was immediately placed on administrative leave.

District officials said they were informed the next day that Krohnfeldt had “passed away.”

“This investigation is in its infancy and the known facts are very limited,” district officials stated.

Drake Middle School issued a brief statement, saying they had received “several inquiries about a teacher death and related allegations.”

“[We] do not plan on doing any interviews for several reasons: this is now primarily a law enforcement issue (Arvada PD); our information is limited and we do not want to compromise the investigation; and most importantly, our Jeffco family is deeply affected by this incident and respecting all involved is a priority.

“We will continue to investigate this matter and coordinate our efforts with law enforcement,” school district officials stated. “Our main focus is supporting our staff and students that have been deeply impacted by this tragedy.”

According to Krohnfeldt’s resume, she was born and raised in Arvada and had three children.

FOX31 Denver investigators are working to confirm more information. Refresh this page for updates.